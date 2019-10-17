Alicia Keys' 9-Year-Old Son Earned $440 Selling Cardboard Houses To Michael B. Jordan & Zoe Saldana

Also available on the NBC app

Alicia Keys' son is already making money moves! Nine-year-old Egypt got his entrepreneurial hustle on while on the set of his mom's star-studded "visual sonic experience" for her new song, "Show Me Love." In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video, Egypt sold cardboard houses to both Michael B. Jordan and Zoe Saldana for hundreds of dollars! "He's always trying to figure out a way to increase his financial situation," Alicia explained.

