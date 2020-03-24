Also available on the NBC app

Talk about needing some serious comfort food in a time like this! Luckily, Ali Larter and her mini-me daughter have just the trick! The actress took to her Instagram to share a recipe for some creamy mac and cheese that she's sure will make anyone's day brighter. "I hope everyone is feeling okay today. In the midst of all this uncertainty, I decided to make some real comfort food. I hope this brings a smile to your day," she captioned the video.

