Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Welcomes Her Second Child With Hubby Kevin Manno

Congrats are in order to Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and Kevin Manno who welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, babies, ali fedotowsky the bachelorette, abc, ali fedotowsky manno, becca kufrin, ali fedotowsky bachelor, bachelor nation, ali fedotowsky kevin manno, pregnancies, kevin manno, the bachelor, reality tv, ali fedotowsky kids, ali fedotowsky, ali fedotowsky baby, ali fedotowsky husband, ali fedotowsky bachelorette, the bachelorette, ali fedotowsky wedding, ali fedotowsky the bachelor, ali fedotowsky pregnant
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.