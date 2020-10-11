Also available on the nbc app

Alfonso Ribeiro joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” and opened up about filming the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion for HBO Max. “Always great seeing everybody, we’re like a little family. Whenever we see each other there’s nothing but love, it’s been great. I think people will really enjoy the special,” Alfonso said. The actor is also teaming up with Dairy Queen for the DQ Dance Challenge to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to help support children and families throughout the country.

