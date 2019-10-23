Alfonso Ribeiro Is Done Having Kids After Baby No. 4: 'We Not Playing No More'

Also available on the NBC app

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson stopped by Access Daily to chat about their new game show "Catch 21." The Season 19 "Dancing with the Stars" champs open up to host Mario Lopez about reuniting on the show, sharing that they have "loved being back together." Alfonso, who welcomed his fourth kiddo back in May, also gives an update on his precious daughter Ava Sue. Plus, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star hilariously reveals why he's doesn't want to have any more kids.

