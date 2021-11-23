Main Content

Alexis Ohanian Shares Adorable Vacation Photos with Serena Williams and Olympia

CLIP11/23/21

Alexis Ohanian shared an inside look at his recent tropical vacation with his wife, Serena Williams, and their daughter, Olympia. The Reddit co-founder shared on Monday a thrilling snap of the couple swimming inside a cave on Instagram. Their 4-year-old daughter Olympia got in on the fun too, playing on the beach as waves crashed, and rocking snorkels in the water with dad to round out their trip.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: alexis ohanian, Serena Williams, olympia ohanian, Vacation
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.