Alexis Ohanian shared an inside look at his recent tropical vacation with his wife, Serena Williams, and their daughter, Olympia. The Reddit co-founder shared on Monday a thrilling snap of the couple swimming inside a cave on Instagram. Their 4-year-old daughter Olympia got in on the fun too, playing on the beach as waves crashed, and rocking snorkels in the water with dad to round out their trip.

