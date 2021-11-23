Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Pose In New Father’s Day Portrait
Alexis Ohanian shared an inside look at his recent tropical vacation with his wife, Serena Williams, and their daughter, Olympia. The Reddit co-founder shared on Monday a thrilling snap of the couple swimming inside a cave on Instagram. Their 4-year-old daughter Olympia got in on the fun too, playing on the beach as waves crashed, and rocking snorkels in the water with dad to round out their trip.