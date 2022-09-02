Main Content

Alexis Ohanian Gushes Over Daughter Olympia In Birthday Tribute: 'You've Made Me A Better Man'

CLIP09/02/22

Alexis Ohanian is revealing how much his daughter Olympia has changed his life. The Reddit co-founder shared a sweet birthday tribute on Thursday on Instagram to his daughter, celebrating her 5th birthday. He got candid about the impact she’s had on him. “How are you already 5️ @olympiaohanian?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I'm gonna Uppy you forever!” he captioned a sweet selfie of him and his little girl. Alexis shares his daughter with tennis legend Serena Williams. The father-daughter duo has been in New York this week cheering on the 40-year-old athlete as she competes at the 2022 U.S. Open.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: alexis ohanian, olympia ohanian, Serena Williams, Tennis, us open
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.