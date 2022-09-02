Alexis Ohanian is revealing how much his daughter Olympia has changed his life. The Reddit co-founder shared a sweet birthday tribute on Thursday on Instagram to his daughter, celebrating her 5th birthday. He got candid about the impact she’s had on him. “How are you already 5️ @olympiaohanian?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I'm gonna Uppy you forever!” he captioned a sweet selfie of him and his little girl. Alexis shares his daughter with tennis legend Serena Williams. The father-daughter duo has been in New York this week cheering on the 40-year-old athlete as she competes at the 2022 U.S. Open.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight