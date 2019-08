Also available on the NBC app

At "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 2 premiere in Hollywood, Alexis Bledel tells Access about the difficulties her character, Emily, faces after being banished to the Colonies. Is she still the resistance-driven fighter she was in Season 1? Plus, Alexis shares her hope for a third "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movie. "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 2 premieres April 25 on Hulu.

