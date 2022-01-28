Also available on the nbc app

Alexia Echevarria is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" the reality star breaks down all the drama ensuing on "The Real Housewives of Miami." Alexia calls out the hate her co-stars have gotten for their plastic surgery and reveals what was discussed at the reunion. Alexia also addresses her son Peter's recent arrest and shares why she disapproves of Larsa Pippen's OnlyFans account.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 20 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution