Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Alexia Echevarria Calls Out 'RHOM' Plastic Surgery Hate: 'We Want To Look Good'

CLIP01/28/22
Also available on the nbc app

Alexia Echevarria is keeping things real! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" the reality star breaks down all the drama ensuing on "The Real Housewives of Miami." Alexia calls out the hate her co-stars have gotten for their plastic surgery and reveals what was discussed at the reunion. Alexia also addresses her son Peter's recent arrest and shares why she disapproves of Larsa Pippen's OnlyFans account.

Appearing:
Tags: Alexia Echevarria, news, lifestyle
S2022 E020 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.