Alex Trebek’s wife is thanking fans for their messages of support following the death of the “Jeopardy!” host. Jean Trebek took to social media to share a throwback photo of her late husband on their wedding day and shared a message of gratitude to those who have sent her messages of support writing, “My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.”

