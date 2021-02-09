Also available on the nbc app

Alex Trebek’s daughter Nicky honored her dad in a special way. Nicky shared a sweet snap of the late “Jeopardy” host famously pointing at questions on the wall using both hands. “#february8 it’s been 3 months and rather than post something sad I #choosejoy this always makes me laugh thinking about how many times he did that trying to get it right,” she wrote alongside heartfelt photo. The last host’s memory is being kept alive by his loved ones. Alex’s wife Jean and their family recently donated his suits to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides social services to those in need.

