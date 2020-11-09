Also available on the nbc app

“Jeopardy” executive producer Mike Richards spoke to Access Hollywood about the passing of Alex Trebek. The iconic TV host passed away at 80 years old on Sunday after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Mike opened up about what it was like filming Alex’s last episode of “Jeopardy” at the end of October, “There was something looking back on it now that was in the air, I don’t know what it was. He came out and gave an amazing speech on the first show of the week, on the Monday show, that had us all in tears, we all burst into applause, which is not something that happens on this show, Mike said. “It was everything we could have hoped for but nobody actually knew.”

