Alex Trebek revealed that despite finishing his first round of chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he's back in treatment after he lost a large amount of weight and his "numbers went sky-high." Despite his set back, the “Jeopardy” host said to “Good Morning America” that dying doesn’t scare him because he “had one hell of a good life. And I've enjoyed it."

