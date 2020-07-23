Also available on the NBC app

Alex Trebek still has hope for a happy ending to his cancer journey. The longtime "Jeopardy!" host issued a statement clarifying an earlier stance documented in his new memoir "The Answer Is…" in which he said he wasn't interested in pursuing further medical assistance if his condition doesn't improve. However, Alex wanted to share further context with concerned fans, revealing on the show's Twitter page on his 80th birthday that he now has a different outlook on his prognosis than when he was working on his manuscript.

Appearing: