Also available on the nbc app

Alex Trebek has no plans to walk away from “Jeopardy!” any time soon—but he just might have a future host in mind! The 79-year-old revealed on “Good Morning America” who he thinks would be the best fit to host the popular gameshow should he ever step down. Trebek also opened up about the memoir he penned during quarantine, and how his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis has changed his life.

Appearing: