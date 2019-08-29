Alex Trebek Returns To 'Jeopardy!' After Stage 4 Cancer Treatment: 'I'm On The Mend'

Also available on the NBC app

Alex Trebek isn't slowing down. The iconic "Jeopardy!" host is back at work following intense chemotherapy and announced the happy news in a behind-the-scenes video message to fans. Trebek shared hope for Season 36 of the long-running game show, along with gratitude to be able to continue doing what he loves, and proved his sense of humor remained intact throughout his difficult health ordeal.

