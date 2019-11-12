Alex Trebek Nearly Brought To Tears By 'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Heartwarming Answer

Also available on the NBC app

Alex Trebek is feeling the love! The TV host was nearly moved to tears during an episode of "Jeopardy!" when contestant Dhruv Gaur shared a sweet sentiment for his final answer. Stumped by the question, Gaur wrote instead, "What is we [love] you, Alex!" The heartwarming moment took off on social media as the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex started to trend on Twitter. Trebek has been working amid his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis to fans in March 2019.

