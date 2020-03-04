Also available on the nbc app

Alex Trebek is celebrating a milestone in his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer with a candid yet determined announcement with fans. "The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker," he said in a video that was shared on social media. Alex also admitted that he "be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one." "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer function and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on," he said.

Appearing: