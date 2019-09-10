Alex Trebek Makes Big Return To 'Jeopardy!' After Cancer Treatment

Also available on the NBC app

Welcome back, Alex Trebek! The longtime TV host returned to work for Season 36 of the game show, just six months after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. "I'm happy to report I'm still here," he said to kick off the premiere. The 79-year-old completed chemotherapy treatment in August, telling fans, "Thankfully, that is now over. I'm on the mend, and that's all I can hope for right now."

