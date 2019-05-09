Alex Trebek is getting candid about the difficult struggles he's faced since receiving a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Access, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Breaking News, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, television, Alex Trebek, jeopardy, alex trebek jeopardy, Alex Trebek cancer, pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek interview, Jane Pauley, CBS This Morning
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.