Alex Trebek Admits He's 'Not Afraid Of Dying' Amid Second Round Of Chemotherapy

Alex Trebek is keeping his head up amid his battle with cancer. The "Jeopardy!" host, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, gave an update on his second round of chemotherapy in a sit-down interview with CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme, admitting, he's "not afraid of dying" at this point in his life. "One thing they're not going to say at my funeral, as part of a eulogy is, 'He was taken from us too soon,'" he said. "I'm 79 years old. So, I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. I know that."

