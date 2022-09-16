Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha is a singer in the making! On Thursday, the 17-year-old sang the National Anthem at the Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Her famous dad was by her side documenting it all! The former New York Yankees star shared highlights from his little girl’s big moment on Instagram. In the clip, Natasha is seen wearing a Marlins jersey as she walks towards the arena and later belts out the iconic song. ARod is a proud dad to two daughters, Natasha and 14-year-old Ella.

