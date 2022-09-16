Main Content

Alex Rodriguez’s Daughter Natasha Sings National Anthem At Miami Marlins Game

CLIP09/16/22

Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha is a singer in the making! On Thursday, the 17-year-old sang the National Anthem at the Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Her famous dad was by her side documenting it all! The former New York Yankees star shared highlights from his little girl’s big moment on Instagram. In the clip, Natasha is seen wearing a Marlins jersey as she walks towards the arena and later belts out the iconic song. ARod is a proud dad to two daughters, Natasha and 14-year-old Ella.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Alex Rodriguez, Natasha Rodríguez, National Anthem, marlins, MLB, ella rodriguez
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.