Viola Davis 'Absolutely' Felt Pressure Playing Michelle Obama In 'The First Lady'
CLIP 04/15/22
Does Alex Rodriguez have a new lady in his life? The former MLB star has recently been photographed out and about with Dallas-based bodybuilding competitor Kathryne Padgett. In photos obtained by The New York Post, the pair were spotted jogging in Miami and taking a ride in a red Porsche earlier this week. While Alex has yet to publicly comment where things stand with Kat, he did reveal that he was the photographer behind her latest Instagram post.