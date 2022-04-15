Main Content

Alex Rodriguez Steps Out With Kathryne Padgett Following Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Engagement

Does Alex Rodriguez have a new lady in his life? The former MLB star has recently been photographed out and about with Dallas-based bodybuilding competitor Kathryne Padgett. In photos obtained by The New York Post, the pair were spotted jogging in Miami and taking a ride in a red Porsche earlier this week. While Alex has yet to publicly comment where things stand with Kat, he did reveal that he was the photographer behind her latest Instagram post.

