Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez was the picture of a supportive partner as his fiancée Jennifer Lopez rocked the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday! The baseball star and his daughter Natasha spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on the field at about how excited they were for JLo, but the massive performance may not be the only milestone the family celebrates this year. Some people are speculating that the couple may have a summer wedding ceremony! But ARod and his 15-year-old daughter were tight-lipped on the topic, laughing and shrugging with a slight smirk as they said they don’t “know anything about that.”

Appearing: