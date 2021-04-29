Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez is already showing off his summer body! The baseball legend debuted a trimmer physique on Wednesday, revealing his slimdown in a before-and-after Instagram post that proved sticking to his New Year’s resolution paid off. “Left the Dad-bod in 2020. Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips,” he wrote. Alex’s weight loss transformation comes amid a major life change for the entrepreneur. Earlier this month, he and former fiancée Jennifer Lopez announced their decision to part ways after a two-year engagement.

