Common Wants Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish To Appear On ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3
CLIP 08/21/21
Main Content
Alex Rodriguez showed off his toned body with a shirtless snap while onboard a yacht during his European vacation. The 46-year-old posted a photo this week of himself taking a shower outside and another photo of himself rocking a fitted suit. The former MLB star celebrated his birthday on the French Riviera surrounded by friends on a yacht. ARod’s former fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, has also been enjoying her own St. Tropez getaway with her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.