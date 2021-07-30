Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Alex Rodriguez Shows Off His Toned Body While Taking An Outdoor Shower On Yacht

CLIP07/30/21
Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez showed off his toned body with a shirtless snap while onboard a yacht during his European vacation. The 46-year-old posted a photo this week of himself taking a shower outside and another photo of himself rocking a fitted suit. The former MLB star celebrated his birthday on the French Riviera surrounded by friends on a yacht. ARod’s former fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, has also been enjoying her own St. Tropez getaway with her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Appearing:
Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez
S2021 E02 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.