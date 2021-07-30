Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez showed off his toned body with a shirtless snap while onboard a yacht during his European vacation. The 46-year-old posted a photo this week of himself taking a shower outside and another photo of himself rocking a fitted suit. The former MLB star celebrated his birthday on the French Riviera surrounded by friends on a yacht. ARod’s former fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, has also been enjoying her own St. Tropez getaway with her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

