Alex Rodriguez Shares Final Lookback At Tender JLo Memories Hours Before Split Announcement

Alex Rodriguez took a bittersweet trip down memory lane just hours before he and Jennifer Lopez confirmed their split. The baseball legend shared tender memories from his and JLo’s relationship, showing a framed photo of their names written inside a heart in the sand and cute shots of him and Jen posting with their blended family, including Alex’s two daughters and Jennifer’s twins. Alex gave Instagram followers a peek at the mementos on Wednesday and the next morning he and Jennifer announced their decision to officially part ways.

