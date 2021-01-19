Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration - but she is a tad bit nervous. During a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Alex Rodriguez revealed that his soon-to-be wife is more nervous about her upcoming performance than she was for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show last year. "To think, in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, now the inaugural. It's unbelievable. And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility," he shared.

Appearing: