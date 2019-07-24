Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez posted a super sweet video message on Instagram to his fiancée Jennifer Lopez in honor of her 50th birthday, calling her, “the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer.” A-Rod’s video included moments of the couple together as well as a montage of happy times with their families. And, the “El Anillo” singer was clearly touched by the tribute!

