Alex Rodriguez made his Tik Tok debut with the help of an expert – his teenage daughter! A-Rod showed off his best #RenegadeChallenge moves in his very first post on the wildly popular video platform, and wisely invited 15-year-old Natasha to make sure he nailed his big debut. The baseball legend issued a disclaimer to fans, promising he'll "try not to embarrass" himself in front of the app's young users. Alex is far from the first celebrity parent to enlist their kids for some Tik Tok wisdom. Reese Witherspoon got an unforgettable lesson from 16-year-old son Deacon, who didn't seem quite on board at first!

