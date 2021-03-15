Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Alex Rodriguez is paying Jennifer Lopez a visit! The MLB veteran flew to the Dominican Republic this week to be with his fiancée as she films the upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding," according to multiple published reports and a cheeky Instagram Story from ARod himself. "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward," Alex wrote in an Instagram Story video of a tropical view, tagging JLo. The reported trip comes days after the couple announced they were still together and "working through some things" following reports of a breakup.

Appearing: