Alex Rodriguez is 100 percent that dad. The baseball legend admitted that he created a "burner" Instagram account in order to follow his two daughters on the sly. A-Rod told Barstool Sports' "Chicks in the Office" podcast that Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, "don't let" him keeps tabs on their social media as himself, so he's had to resort to crafty measures. The girls aren't nearly as secretive when it comes to weighing in on Alex's own social media content, though!

