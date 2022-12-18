Main Content

Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With Jac Cordeiro In Holiday Photo With His Daughters

Alex Rodriguez is debuting a new romance on Instagram! On Saturday, the MLB veteran shared his first photos on Instagram with fitness trainer Jac Cordeiro. In one photo, he wrapped his arms around Jac and his daughters, eighteen-year-old Natasha and , and fourteen-year-old Ella, in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree. The foursome was dressed to the nines; ARod wore a black suit, while Jac chose a yellow cocktail dress. The ex-athlete captioned his post, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas. #newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful."

