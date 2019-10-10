Alex Rodriguez Follows In Jennifer Lopez's Footsteps With Fierce Fashion Show Strut

Also available on the NBC app

Alex Rodriguez is hitting the catwalk! The retired MLB star walked the runway like a boss during DICK's Sporting Goods inaugural fashion show in New York City. ARod was dressed casually cool as he closed out the event wearing a Nike puffer jacket paired with a shirt from The North Face and Timberland boots. The former Yankees player appeared to take notes from fiancée Jennifer Lopez, who he admitted would be "very proud" that he didn't trip and fall!

Appearing: