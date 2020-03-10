Also available on the NBC app

Alex Rodriguez just expertly dodged a question about a little royal secret! The former baseball player kept his lips sealed when asked about his and Jennifer Lopez’s speculated double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Miami while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?" Jimmy asked. "And if so, who paid?" In response to the question, Alex jokingly looked around the room and said, "I signed an NDA."

