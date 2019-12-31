Also available on the NBC app

2019 is going to be tough to top for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez! The superstar couple had a lot to celebrate in the past year, and A-Rod looked back on all the highlights with a heartfelt New Year's video on his YouTube channel just in time to welcome 2020. The baseball legend let fans in on his everyday life as a hardworking dad and entrepreneur, but it's no surprise his superstar fiancée took the spotlight front and center! From JLo's blockbuster tour to her 50th birthday bash and more, Alex applauded his bride-to-be for crushing it all year long.

