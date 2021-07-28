Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez is feeling “grateful” and healthy on his 46th birthday! The former baseball player shared snaps of his luxurious St. Tropez vacation with his Instagram followers on Tuesday and it looked like he had great birthday! In one pic he is smiling in front of a neon “46” display in front of a private jet. “I’m feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Alex wrote on Instagram. ARod’s French getaway was on the same week that his former fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, was there. JLo celebrated her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez on Saturday and brought along her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The two rekindled their romance recently and made their love Instagram official on her birthday.

