Are Jennifer Lopez's dance skills rubbing off on fiancé Alex Rodriguez? The retired baseball star flaunted his moves as he attempted to hit a popular TikTok craze with his 16-year-old daughter, Natasha. The duo teamed up to recreate the slow-motion choreography set to rapper Ski Mask the Slump God's song, "Foot Fungus." The father of two has been enjoying plenty of quality time with his two girls, Tashi and 12-year-old Ella, in recent days. He also shared a sweet video from the trio's outing on the water in what appeared to be Miami. He wrote, "For me, the perfect way to spend the day is with the true prides of my life… my princesses."

