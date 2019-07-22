Alex Rodriguez Busts A Groove With Daughters At Jennifer Lopez's Concert

Also available on the NBC app

Alex Rodriguez was feeling so good at fiancée Jennifer Lopez's show! The retired MLB star was spotted busting a groove in the crowd with their daughters, Ella and Natasha Rodriguez and Emme Muñiz, during the superstar's electric "It's My Party" concert in Philadelphia. Before JLo took the stage, the athlete also received a choreography lesson from "World of Dance" winners The Lab, who are special guests on the tour!

