Also available on the NBC app

Alex Rodriguez is sharing some behind-the-scenes Jennifer Lopez footage from the 2020 Super Bowl! JLo totally crushed it at the big game this year, dancing up a storm and belting out songs alongside Shakira! The "Hustlers" star's man ARod posted a vlog about how the superstar got ready for the epic performance showing rehearsals, and the moment Jennifer found out she was going to perform at the football game. All the hard work paid off and JLo and Shakira delivered a super show stopping performance, which earned praise from fans and celebs alike.

Appearing: