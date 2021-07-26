Also available on the nbc app

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are both in St. Tropez, France, and living the good life on yachts cruising along the French Riviera – but they aren’t together! ARod was spotted on Friday partying with pals on a yacht ahead of his 46th birthday on Tuesday, while JLo was spending quality time with her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck, on a yacht of her own, and celebrating her 52nd birthday over the weekend. So is it a coincidence that the former flames both have yacht vacations planned in the same area the same week? Nope! A source told E! News that Jennifer and Alex had previously planned the trip together before they called off their engagement in April and decided to both go and enjoy the itinerary – despite their breakup. Alex also notably reacted to JLo’s birthday – liking her sister Lynda’s Instagram post about Jennifer.

