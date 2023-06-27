Main Content

Alex Morgan Raves Over Taylor Swift, Reveals Her Daughter Charlie Is A Swiftie

CLIP06/27/23

Alex Morgan spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about being a part of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Team and what it means for her to be a part of it. She also spoke about Taylor Swift announcing her as part of the team, sharing about how much of a Swiftie she and her daughter are. “She is! She’s totally a Swiftie,” she said. “I’ll turn on Taylor Swift and she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, is this Taylor Swift?’ She like knows all the songs.” FIFA Women’s World Cup is live from Australia & New Zealand kicks off July 20 on FOX and FS1.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Alex Morgan, sports, athletes, soccer, alex morgan soccer, fifa womens world cup, taylor swift, taylor swift alex morgan, swiftie, swifties, alex morgan child
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.