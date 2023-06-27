Alex Morgan spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about being a part of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Team and what it means for her to be a part of it. She also spoke about Taylor Swift announcing her as part of the team, sharing about how much of a Swiftie she and her daughter are. “She is! She’s totally a Swiftie,” she said. “I’ll turn on Taylor Swift and she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, is this Taylor Swift?’ She like knows all the songs.” FIFA Women’s World Cup is live from Australia & New Zealand kicks off July 20 on FOX and FS1.

