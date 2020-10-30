Also available on the nbc app

It was almost six months ago that World Cup winner Alex Morgan and her husband Servando welcomed the cutest baby girl, Charlie! The new mom is back on the field with the Tottenham Hotspurs in London and is loving life with her active little one. "She's always on the go. She wants to crawl already, and I'm like, "Slow down, relax!" Alex told All Access' Kit Hoover. The soccer star also dished on how she and Servando chose Charlie's name and her decision to partner with Stella & Chewy on their National Adopt a Senior Pet Month campaign.

