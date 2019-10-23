Alex Morgan Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Servando Carrasco: 'We Are Already In Love'

Also available on the NBC app

Alex Morgan is going to be a mom! The World Cup champion took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child with husband and fellow soccer star Servando Carrasco. The couple also revealed they're having a baby girl in April 2020! "We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," she posted on Instagram. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon." The exciting news comes just months after Alex and the USNWT captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title in July.

