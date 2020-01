Also available on the NBC app

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" stars Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub talk with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles backstage at the 2019 Emmys and react to winning two of the biggest awards of the night. Alex revealed that she really thought "Fleabag" star Olivia Colman was going to win in her category and even had a $100 bet on the line.

Appearing: