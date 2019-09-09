Alessandra Ambrosio Brings 11-Year-Old Mini-Me Daughter To New York Fashion Week

Also available on the NBC app

Alessandra Ambrosio is hitting New York Fashion Week with her mini-me! The former Victoria's Secret Angel chose the perfect plus-one for the China Day: Anta Kids runway show: her 11-year-old daughter Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur. The mother-daughter duo arrived in style and sat in the front row as the young models strutted their stuff. Alessandra and Anja Louise looked like total twins on their day on the town, which they capped off by seeing "Mean Girls" on Broadway!

