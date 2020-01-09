Alesha Dixon Admits It's 'Like A Pinch Me Moment' To Join 'AGT' 'Family': 'A Dream Come True'

Also available on the NBC app

Alesha Dixon stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about joining the "AGT" family as the new judge alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum on "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Alesha, who is from the UK, also weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent decision to step down from their royal duties. "Why can't you be royal but also have a strong opinion, be a strong female doing what you're doing on your own terms? I think it's brilliant," she explained. You can catch the star on "AGT: The Champions" on NBC Monday nights.

Appearing: