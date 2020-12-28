Also available on the nbc app

Hilaria Baldwin is reacting to claims that she faked her Spanish heritage. In a new video on her Instagram she clarified the situation saying she was born in Boston but spent a lot of time in Spain, and went by both Hillary and Hilaria and ultimately consolidated to Hilaria after her marriage to Alec Baldwin. Alec and his daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger, both took to social media to defend Hilaria.

Appearing: