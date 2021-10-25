Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Her Silence On Husband's Accidental 'Rust' Set Shooting

CLIP10/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin is breaking her silence. The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to speak out for the first time since Alec discharged a prop gun in an accidental shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the set of his film "Rust." "MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC. IT'S SAID, 'THERE ARE NO WORDS' BECAUSE IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGICE ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT." the post reads.

Appearing:
Tags: hilaria baldwin, Alec Baldwin, rust, halyna hutchins, deaths
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.