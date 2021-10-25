Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin is breaking her silence. The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to speak out for the first time since Alec discharged a prop gun in an accidental shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the set of his film "Rust." "MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC. IT'S SAID, 'THERE ARE NO WORDS' BECAUSE IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGICE ACCIDENT. HEARTBREAK. LOSS. SUPPORT." the post reads.

