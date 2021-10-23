Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" director is speaking out for the first time after being wounded in an accidental on-set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Joel Souza issued a statement to Access Hollywood on Saturday following his hospitalization for injuries sustained in the incident. "I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better," Souza shared in part.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution