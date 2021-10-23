Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Director Joel Souza Speaks Out After Fatal Prop Gun Accident: 'I Am Gutted'

CLIP10/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" director is speaking out for the first time after being wounded in an accidental on-set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Joel Souza issued a statement to Access Hollywood on Saturday following his hospitalization for injuries sustained in the incident. "I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better," Souza shared in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Alec Baldwin, alec baldwin shooting, alec baldwin rust, halyna hutchins, joel souza, rust director
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.